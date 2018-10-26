East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... SUNSHINE!!! We are looking for plentiful sunshine here in East Texas through Monday of next week. Clouds start moving in on Tuesday and more clouds and rain are possible, unfortunately, for Halloween! Rain ending early Thursday morning and next Friday is looking pretty good. A weak front that was expected to move through on Sunday may move through early on Monday at this time and will be fairly weak. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to remain fairly mild. Nothing too cool and nothing too warm, however, highs this weekend are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s. Highs by late next week should cool back down into the 60s. Have a wonderful weekend. Spend some time outdoors. Should be very nice.