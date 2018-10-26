At 5-1, Cushing playing with new excitement

CUSHING, TX (KTRE) - Rain couldn’t stop the Cushing Bearkats from practicing earlier this week as they were preparing for the Alto Yellowjackets in a key district game this week.
“stay within us,” Josh Moore told his team. “Play out. We are who are. We are us.”
The team is 5-1 with three games to go. A playoff birth is a strong possibility. Last week the Bearkats beat Hawkins to win their first district game in 11 seasons.
"There is a lot of excitement right now,” Moore said. “The kids are buying in."
"When we come out to practice and work hard it shows we are winning,” Alex Aparicio said. “It is different here and we are confident each week.”
The team has put together a great turnaround season under Moore who joined the program mid-summer. Moore spent the previous five seasons as an assistant in Alto. He grew up a Yellowjacket. His great grandfather and grandfather were coaches at the school. Moore and his three siblings all played for Alto.
This week Moore returns to his roots and his hometown of Alto with his new team.
“I think about it as another game,” Moore said. “I would be lying if I said it meant nothing but I am all about the Bearkats right now. There are a lot of kids I have good relationships with that I have seen grow. It will be good to see. But I am here. It is my hometown so it is what it is.”
