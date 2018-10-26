Beto O’Rourke stops in East Texas, says he’s never been more ‘inspired’

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke spent a day campaigning in East Texas during the first week of early voting.
The democratic El Paso congressman made stops in Lufkin and Longview before speaking in Tyler Thursday afternoon, bringing crowds of supporters to their feet along the way.
“I’ve never been met with greater kindness, greater generosity and been more inspired then I am in Tyler right now,” says O’Rourke.
With messages of support, people of all races and ages were in attendance.
“Beto is one of the more relatable candidates that we’ve seen in a while, especially for the younger electorate,” says Katie Hicken a representative for the College Democrats at UT Tyler. “He has taken less to the party label and more to just common-sense legislation.”
O’Rourke’s choice to make East Texas one of his final stops before election day didn’t go unnoticed.
"I think he's very smart,” says Michael Mast, a candidate for Smith County Judge. “The people of East Texas are not going to be fooled by anything and I think that just hearing him will tend to make people understand his sincerity."
During his stop, O’Rourke made a promise to be a leader of healthcare reform, and advocate for those in the United States in need of better assistance.
“School teachers who can’t make a living wage at their profession, dreamers who are here and live under a persistent fear of deportation, this state being one of the least insured in the United States every single one of those is a challenge,” says O’Rourke. “But, it’s an opportunity for us to lead.”
O’Rourke also touched on the migrant caravan heading toward the U.S.
“We have a border that is secured by the brave men and woman of the U.S. Border Patrol, who I have every confidence in the world in,” he said. “But we also have asylum laws in place that we need to follow"
O’Rourke added that he’s ready to win and hoping to begin the work that he’s promised throughout his campaign.
Early voting for the November election continues until next Friday, November 2nd.
