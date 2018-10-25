Tyler police searching for suspects in series of pharmacy burglaries

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a pharmacy burglary that occurred early Thursday morning.
According to the Tyler Police Department, they responded to the Woody Weaver Pharmacy located at 2726 West Gentry where a burglary had been reported.
Tyler police report that at about 3:55 a.m. Thursday, multiple suspects forced their way into and then burglarized the pharmacy. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects clearing out shelves of bottles of pills and placing them in bags.
It is reported that a similar burglary took place at a pharmacy in Mineola on Sept. 21.
The police are also asking for all local pharmacies and the public to be vigilant and report any suspcious behavior.
