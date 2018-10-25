Koreas, UN finish removing firearms from border village

Members of South Korea's Defense Ministry recovery team cover a coffin containing a piece of bone believed to be the remains of an unidentified South Korean soldier killed in the Korean War with the national flag in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, northeast of Seoul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The excavation project is part of a comprehensive military agreement that the two Koreas' defense ministers signed last month after the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP) (Jung Yeon-je)