East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The remnants of Willa (Pacific Ocean Storm) is passing over the southernmost sections of East Texas tonight keeping rain chances near 100% through the early morning hours on Thursday. By sunrise on Thursday, the rain chances will have diminished to near 30%, ending by afternoon. Clouds will remain overhead until early Friday morning and then by Friday afternoon, skies should become partly cloudy. Sunshine is expected for the entire weekend during the day and crystal clear skies at night. A cold front is expected on Sunday, but no rain or no clouds are expected. Temperatures should remain fairly cool during the morning hours and very mild during the afternoon starting on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend. Early next week looks good with sunshine, very chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Halloween, at this point, looks to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few afternoon/evening showers. We will keep you updated.