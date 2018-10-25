Jury finds man guilty of intoxication manslaughter after fiery wreck kills couple, unborn child

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A jury has found an East Texas man guilty of three counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fiery wreck that killed a couple and their unborn baby.
Gilberto Gomez, 26, was booked into the Smith County jail in February after the fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on SH-110, 8 miles west of Lindale.
Thursday, he was convicted on three counts of intoxication manslaughter. The sentencing phase of his trial is expected to continue Friday.
According to authorities, Gomez was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche along SH-110 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lane where it struck a 2005 Toyota Camry. Both vehicles were burned in the crash.
The two passengers in the Toyota Camry, Jaewoong Jang, 34, of Lindale, Mikyung Ji, 29, of Lindale and Ji’s unborn baby were killed in the wreck.
Opening statements in Gomez’s intoxication manslaughter trial got underway Tuesday in Smith County. Gomez pleaded not guilty to all three counts of intoxication manslaughter.
Thursday during the trial, the defense argued that Gomez must have been slightly competent while driving despite slowed reaction time because he drove 120 miles during a two-hour period.
The defense also argued that there were no witnesses, video or scientific data used to determine what happened at the scene of the crash.
The prosecution argued that Gomez was not just guilty of intoxication assault or driving while intoxicated but guilty of manslaughter.
