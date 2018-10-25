Cruz, O’Rourke making several campaign stops in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Texas candidates for U.S. Senate will be making several stops in East Texas.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be campaigning in East Texas Thursday and Friday. East Texas News will be following both candidates every step of the way.
KLTV will be covering O’Rourke’s rallies and Cruz’s rallies in East Texas as well. You can get the latest live updates on both candidates while they are in The Piney Woods on East Texas Now.
O’Rourke is scheduled to be at the Pines Theater in Lufkin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Afterwards he will be in Longview at the Longview Community Center at 11:30 a.m. before making a stop in Tyler at Liberty Mission Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m.
Cruz’s Get out the Vote Bus tour is making several stops in East Texas Thursday and Friday.
His first campaign stop will be at Tyler’s Sharon Shrine Temple at 4 p.m., then he will head over to Longview for a rally at the Longview Exhibit Center at 6:45 p.m.
On Friday, Cruz will start the day at the Austin Hall in Nacogdoches at 9:45 a.m. He will then head to Livingston for a rally at Camp Cho-Yeh at 1:30 p.m.
Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 2. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Polling locations will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.