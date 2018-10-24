Saving Splasher: Dolphin to live on at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - She’s made quite a splash in the City of Tyler,and is well known by kids looking to cool off on a sunny day.
Splasher the Dolphin has been around since the 1970s and is the focal point of the splash pad at Bergfeld Park.
With plans for a new splash pad in the works, some community members were worried they’d have to say goodbye to old Splasher, but today the City of Tyler revealed that thanks to community donations, Splasher will live on.
“Instead of doing away with Splasher or watching it fall totally apart, we’re going to set it aside, kind of like a horse going to pasture,” says City council-member Don Warren. “But we’re going to let it go to the side into a flower bed so it will be partially buried where kids can actually climb on her.”
A fun fact about Splasher, Warren says, is that she has a sister, another dolphin that lives in Palestine.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.