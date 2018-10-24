No US high-ranking officials to attend China investment fair

FILE - In this July 6, 2018, file photo, Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing. The U.S. will not send a high-ranking official to attend a major investment fair in China next month, the U.S. Embassy said Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in a move underscoring worsening trade frictions between the world's two largest economies. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (Ng Han Guan)