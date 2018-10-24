Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) is tackled by New York Giants' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and B.W. Webb (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions. The person says the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) (AP)