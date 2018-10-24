Arctic offshore production wells approved off Alaska's coast

FILE - This undated illustration provided by Hilcorp Alaska Inc. shows a model of an artificial gravel island of the Liberty Project, a proposal to drill in Arctic waters from the artificial island. The first oil and gas production wells in federal Arctic waters have been approved by U.S. regulators. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, announced it issued a conditional permit for the Liberty Project, a proposal by a subsidiary of Houston-based Hilcorp for production wells on an artificial island in the Beaufort Sea.(Hilcorp Alaska Inc. via AP, File) (AP)