Police search for man they say killed U of Utah student

University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin talks to members of the media outside of the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus during a search for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Salt Lake City. The female student's body was found in a car near the medical towers, Wahlin said. The man they are searching for and the student had "a previous relationship," Wahlin said. (Kristin Murphy//The Deseret News via AP) (Kristin Murphy)