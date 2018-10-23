TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s always a good idea to try out new ways to eat delicious, affordable, and good-for-you sweet potatoes! Here’s an easy recipe you can use anytime to enjoy the savory side of sweet potatoes.
Sweet potato-black bean chili by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
4 cups cubed raw sweet potatoes (about 3 medium potatoes)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder
15-ounce can black beans
2 cups (about a 15 ounce jar) chunky salsa
4 cups chicken broth
Method:
In a Dutch oven or soup pot, place oil and onions over low heat. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Allow the onions to cook until soft and translucent, stirring occasionally.
Add the garlic, spices, potatoes, salsa, and broth, stirring together well. Allow to come to a simmer, stirring frequently. Simmer for about 15 minutes, then add the beans. Simmer for another 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
Serve topped with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream or guacamole, or whatever sounds good to you.
Tip: You can try this recipe with cubed butternut squash instead of sweet potatoes, or perhaps a mixture of the two. You can also use pinto beans instead of black beans, if you have them on hand or prefer them. Enjoy!
