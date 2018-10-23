Suspect in Rusk County manhunt, wanted for sexual assault of child, burglary, still at large

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has called off a manhunt for a suspect wanted for several crimes.
Sgt. David Roberts says James Paul Calvert, 47, is wanted in Rusk County for two counts of sexual assault of a child, burglary of a habitation, and escape. He is 6′2″ tall, and weighs about 270 pounds.
Calvert is still at large, but Roberts said the manhunt ended at dark when the suspect fled into the woods. Five departments as well as a DPS helicopter were involved in the search. DPS reported that the vehicle pursuit had ended earlier when the subject got out of his vehicle and fled on foot in a neighborhood just off of TX-135.
Roberts said that Calvert is considered dangerous, but does not believe he is a danger to citizens, as he will “lay low” to remain free as long as he can, he speculates.
If you know where Calvert is, call the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crimestoppers at 903-655-8477.
