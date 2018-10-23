As caravan moves north, Trump struggles with what to do

While such caravans have occurred semiregularly over the years, this one has become a hot topic ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections. The march appeared to begin as a group of about 160 who decided to band together in Honduras for protection against the gangs who prey on migrants traveling alone and snowballed as the group moved north. It now has thousands of people and is facing more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), likely farther, to the end of the journey.