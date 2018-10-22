Authorities seek 2 vehicles in missing Wisconsin girl's case

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a news conference that investigators are looking for a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or black Acura MDX that may have been traveling near the Closs family's home on the night that James and Denise Closs were killed and their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, disappeared. He said he didn't have information on the cars' license plates. Descriptions and photos of the vehicles were added to an Amber Alert for Jayme.