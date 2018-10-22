Gilberto Benetton, a founder of fashion brand, dies at 77

The family's investment in Austostrade per l'Italia SpA has come under intense political scrutiny following the collapse of the Genoa highway bridge in August, which killed 43 people. The Italian government has pledged to revoke the highway concessions granted to Autostrade, alleging that poor maintenance contributed to the disaster. While the cause has not yet been determined, prosecutors have identified managers of Autostrade among the more than 20 people under investigation.