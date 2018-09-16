Big Red Box

Looking for something you saw on-air? Find all the information below.
Section 8 Housing Voucher program: The Deep East Texas Regional Housing Authority (DETRHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program and begin accepting pre-applications on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. CT through Friday, November 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. CT. For information on how and where to apply, please visit the DETCOG website.
Prescription drug drop-off events this weekend: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Click here for a list of locations near you.
Smith County Early Voting: Times and Locations
East Texas Yamboree: Schedule of events
Fields of Faith: ETX schools to participate in nationwide FCA program Wednesday night
Social media election ads: Click here for more on ProPublica’s mission to hold advertisers accountable, and how to install the Facebook plug-in.
Voter Registration Info: Texas Secretary of State reminds voters to use caution when registering
The Tyler Fire Department is hosting a ‘Turn Tyler Pink’ event on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on the downtown Tyler square from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. If you’d like to buy a Turn Tyler Pink shirt, they’re $20 each, and you can find them at one of four locations: the Holiday Inn on S. Broadway, Cavender’s, Gallery Main Street, or Carter Blood Care.
National alert test: The FCC is asking for feedback about Wednesday’s test of the National Alert System. Click here to give your feedback.
Blessings Box: 2 brothers changing Crockett one food item at a time
How and where to register to vote in Texas: The last day to register to vote in the November elections is Oct. 9. You can register to vote by mail in Texas by printing a copy of the National Voter Registration Form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person at your local election office if you prefer.
Registering for low-cost spay, neuter, and other animal services in Tyler: If you’re interested in signing up for the low-cost vet services, you’re asked to visit Dehart’s website for more information.
Top 10 Challenged Books of 2017: Each year the Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles an annual list of books that were challenged the previous year. Find out more about the Top 10 for 2017 were here.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike: The Irreverent Warriors silkies hikes are a series of events across the nation designed to PREVENT veteran suicide by bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war through therapeutic events and entertainment. Click here for more information.
Fundraiser for injured firefighter: The ‘Oh Whata Night’ fundraiser to benefit an officer injured in a flash fire will be held at the Whataburger located in Henderson on Sept. 18. Click here for more information.
Project Daffodil: Project Daffodil is an annual daffodil bulb sale hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful since 2006 in hopes to beautify the community by promoting the planting of daffodil bulbs. Click here for more information.
Lufkin officer runs for cause: A retired Lufkin police officer is training to run the Gillette Stadium Marathon. If you would like to help Hamel with his fundraiser, click here.
Texas Ramps Project: A non-profit organization known as the Texas Ramp Project is continuing to help handicapped individuals in the Tyler area. Click here for more information.
